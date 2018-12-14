PV Sindhu decimates Beiwen Zhang, moves to semis in BWF World Tour Finals

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu moved to the semi-final of the BWF World Tour finals after beating USA’s Beiwen Zhang 21-9, 21-15 in her third Group A match of the tournament. The Rio Olympics silver medallist has won all three of her group matches.

The American had got off to a great start in the match when she raced away to a 4-0 lead, but Sindhu quickly made it 6-6 after executing some fantastic smashes towards Zhang’s forehand side.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist kept pestering Zhang’s forhand with smashes and kept getting ahead in the game before wrapping up the first one with a score of 21-9.

In the next game, Zhang committed a few unforced errors which allowed Sindhu to take a 4-0 lead at the start. However, the American challenged Sindhu with a few smashes and stayed in the game. But once the players went into the break with Sindhu leading at 11-9, the Indian didn’t let Zhang get back into the match and wrapped up the second game 21-15.

Sindhu has moved into the semi-final after a couple of gritty wins against opponents, who have troubled her in the past. She beat Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 24-22, 21-15 in her first game and Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying14-21, 21-16, 21-18 in her second Group A match.

The other Indian in the fray, Sameer Verma is also in contention for a place in the semi-final. After going past Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-9, 21-18 on Friday, the Indian is awaiting the result of the match between Kento Momota and Tommy Sugiarto.

If Kento Momota wins, then Verma will go through to the last four because Momota will have three wins to his name and Verma already has two wins and one loss. While Sugiarto will have two losses and one win and Wangcharoen already has three losses to his name.

But if Sugiarto wins then Momota, Tommy and Verma will be tied with the same number of wins and therefore it will come down to who has won more number of games among the three players for a place in the semi-finals.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:05 IST