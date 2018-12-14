PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang live updates: BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou

PV Sindhu has got off to a great start in the BWF World Tour Finals, beating Akane Yamaguchi and Tai Tzu Ying in her first two Group A matches. She will be up against Beiwen Zhang in her third and final group match in Guangzhou.

Sindhu finally broke her jinx against world number 1 Tai Tzu Ying with a come-from-behind win in a thriller on Thursday. After six successive losses in 13 meetings, Sindhu got the better of her nemesis 14-21 21-16 21-18 in a Group A match that lasted a little over an hour.

PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang, Group A match, live updates -