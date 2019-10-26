e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal out; Satwik-Chirag enter semis of French Open

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal lost but there some good news for India as top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shocked Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen to enter the semi-finals.

other-sports Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Basel
India's Saina Nehwal
India's Saina Nehwal(AP)
         

Ace Indian women shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal bowed out of the ongoing French Open badminton tournament after losing their respective quarter-final matches.

Newly crowned World Champion Sindhu lost to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying 21-16, 24-26, 21-17 in an intense last-eight match which lasted for 75 minutes on Friday night. It was a fierce battle between the two ace shuttlers as long rallies, jaw-dropping drops and never-say-die attitude were on display in a gruelling quarter-final clash at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin.

Earlier, Saina’s campaign in the Super 750 tournament came to an end after she lost her quarter-final clash to South Korean teenager An Se Young. In a contest that lasted for almost 50 minutes, the 17-year-old from Korea defeated Saina 22-20, 23-21 to enter the semis of the competition.

However, there was good news for India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who continued with their imperious form and shocked Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen to enter the semi-finals.

The Indian duo, which had claimed its maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August this year, shocked the World No 8 Danish 21-13, 22-20 in a 39-minute quarter-final encounter.

This is the second time on the trot that the pair has reached the last four of the Super 750 tournament.

Satwik and Chirag will now take on the Japanese fifth seeds Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe for a berth in the finals.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 09:51 IST

tags
top news
Powered by JJP, Khattar set for 2nd term as Haryana CM; to stake claim today
Powered by JJP, Khattar set for 2nd term as Haryana CM; to stake claim today
India, China coordinate patrolling of disputed area 
India, China coordinate patrolling of disputed area 
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
With impressive win, Aaditya Thackeray at centre of alliance talks in Maharashtra
With impressive win, Aaditya Thackeray at centre of alliance talks in Maharashtra
Priya Ramani was upset after meeting MJ Akbar, witness testifies
Priya Ramani was upset after meeting MJ Akbar, witness testifies
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No surgery for Jasprit Bumrah great news for India in busy season
No surgery for Jasprit Bumrah great news for India in busy season
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports