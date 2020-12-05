e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Rijiju steps in to resolve issue after chess player Narayanan asked to pay custom on gold medal

Rijiju steps in to resolve issue after chess player Narayanan asked to pay custom on gold medal

Narayanan had to pay custom duty of Rs 6,300 to get the gold medal which he won in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad in August this year. Rijiju on Saturday said his office has contacted the player and the issue has been resolved.

other-sports Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 18:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
         

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Indian chess player Srinath Narayanan will get a refund after he was asked to pay custom duty on the gold medal that he had won in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

According to reports, Narayanan had to pay custom duty of Rs 6,300 to get the gold medal which he won in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad in August this year. Rijiju on Saturday said his office has contacted the player and the issue has been resolved.

“I’m very upset with this news. My office has already reached out to the athlete,” he wrote on his official twitter handle.

“It was a case of misunderstanding between Customs and Courier company. The issue has been resolved. The company has acknowledged the slip up & will return the money to the athlete Srinath Narayanan.”

 

On Wednesday, Narayanan took to social media to inform that he has received the medal but after paying custom duty for it.

“The medals are here! Thank you @FIDE_chess. On the way to dispatch them to the rest of the team now. It wasn’t easy getting it! It reached from Russia to India in three days, but took more than a week to reach from Bangalore to India, and had to pay customs duty!” Narayanan had tweeted.

 

The Indian chess team had claimed its first-ever gold medal after being adjudged joint winners alongside Russia in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

tags
top news
LIVE: Next round of talks between Centre, farmers’ groups to be on Dec 9
LIVE: Next round of talks between Centre, farmers’ groups to be on Dec 9
Top BJP leaders add fuel to speculations of TMC heavyweight switching sides
Top BJP leaders add fuel to speculations of TMC heavyweight switching sides
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
‘Govt will benefit from farm laws, not us’: Farmers’ leaders at meeting with centre
‘Govt will benefit from farm laws, not us’: Farmers’ leaders at meeting with centre
Diljit Dosanjh attends farmers protest, says entire country is with farmers
Diljit Dosanjh attends farmers protest, says entire country is with farmers
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
Govt reluctantly conceding to protesting farmers’ demands: Chowdhury
Govt reluctantly conceding to protesting farmers’ demands: Chowdhury
Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply
Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In