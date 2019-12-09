e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Russia anti-doping chief says ‘no chance’ of winning ban appeal

RUSADA’s supervisory board is set to meet on December 19 to take a decision on whether to appeal the ban, he said. “This is a tragedy,” he said.

other-sports Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:18 IST
AFP
AFP
Moscow
A building of the federal state budgetary institution which houses a laboratory accredited by the Wada.
A building of the federal state budgetary institution which houses a laboratory accredited by the Wada.(REUTERS)
         

The head of Russia’s anti-doping agency said Monday that his country had “no chance” of winning an appeal against a four-year international sporting ban he said was a tragedy for clean athletes. “There is no chance of winning this case in court,” RUSADA chief Yury Ganus told AFP after the World Anti-Doping Agency imposed the ban that will rule Russia out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

RUSADA’s supervisory board is set to meet on December 19 to take a decision on whether to appeal the ban, he said. “This is a tragedy,” he said. “Clean athletes are seeing their rights limited.” Ganus said that some Russian athletes were contemplating leaving Russia so that they could train elsewhere. He described the sentiments among athletes as “awful,” stressing that four years for a sportsman is a long time in what can be a short career.

Earlier Monday WADA’s executive committee, meeting in Lausanne, decided that Russia be handed a four-year suspension after accusing Moscow of falsifying laboratory data. Russian athletes have already faced a series of bans over the last few years and were forced to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games as neutral competitors.

The heads of several Russian sports federations said they were preparing to send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under a neutral flag. The head of Russia’s swimming federation, Vladimir Salnikov, said the country’s athletes “must go to the Olympics whatever the situation.”

“Of course we’d prefer that our athletes participate under the Russian flag and hear their national anthem. But the circumstances may be different... (and) no-one has the right to deprive innocent athletes of their dreams,” he told state news agency RIA Novosti.

“If (participating under a neutral flag) is the only possibility, we must go and win. Our clean athletes, I am sure, will show that they are strong, even in these circumstances,” said the head of the waterpolo, diving and synchronised swimming federation, Alexei Vlasenko.

tags
top news
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports