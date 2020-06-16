e-paper
Russian anti-doping agency to resume testing

The agency says its staff has been equipped with protective equipment and will have to test negative for the virus before working with any athletes.

other-sports Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:57 IST
Washington
Doping, conceptual illustration.
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
         

The Russian anti-doping agency says it is resuming the testing of athletes after a break of nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency says its staff has been equipped with protective equipment and will have to test negative for the virus before working with any athletes.

It has also offered athletes advice on how to register their status if they have to isolate themselves because they have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The agency initially suspended testing on March 27 for one week but that was extended because of Russian government measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

