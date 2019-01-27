Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters Final live updates: Saina eyes historic title

Indian ace Saina Nehwal ground her way to first final of the season with a combative win over China’s He Bingjiao at the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament on Saturday. The 28-year-old Indian, who was a runner-up here last year, notched up a 18-21 21-12 21-18 win over sixth seed He, a world championship bronze medallist. Saina now takes on reigning Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin in the final.

Follow Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin live updates below -

14:00 hrs IST Antonsen takes men’s singles title The Dane played a great match to get the better of Kento Momota 21-16, 14-21, 21-16. It’s a first BWF World Tour Super 500 title for the 21-year-old. And his reaction--as he ran towards the crowd without acknowledging the chair umpire, flinging his shirt towards the fan--shows how much it means to him.





13:35 hrs IST Meanwhile, men’s singles final heads for tight finish Kento Momota and Anders Antonsen are locked in an enthralling encounter. The Dane took the first game 21-16 before the Japanese shuttler stormed back with a 21-14 win in the second. The third game is tied at 4-4. This is headed for a tight finish. Nehwal vs Marin will follow shortly.





13:30 hrs IST Nehwal’s road to final Nehwal’s passage to the final has included first round 7-21, 21-16, 21-11 win over Indonesia’s Dinar Dyah Ayustine. She followed it up with a two-game 21-17, 21-15 win against Fitriani before dispatching Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-7, 21-18 in their quarter-final contest. In the semi-final, China’s He Bingjiao gave the Indian shuttler a tough match before she lost 18-21, 21-12, 21-18. Can Nehwal get past the final and the imposing hurdle, Marin?





13:15 hrs IST Nehwal trails in head-to-head Nehwal and Marin have faced each other 11 times. The Spanish shuttler holds a narrow advantage, having won six time to the Indian’s five. Nehwal will be keen to restore balance with a win today.



