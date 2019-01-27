 Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters Final live updates: Saina eyes historic title
LIVE BLOG

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Indonesia Masters Final live updates: Saina eyes historic title

Indonesia Masters Final Live: Catch all the action of the Indonesia Masters final between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 27, 2019 14:04 IST
highlights

Indian ace Saina Nehwal ground her way to first final of the season with a combative win over China’s He Bingjiao at the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament on Saturday. The 28-year-old Indian, who was a runner-up here last year, notched up a 18-21 21-12 21-18 win over sixth seed He, a world championship bronze medallist. Saina now takes on reigning Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin in the final.

Follow Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin live updates below -

14:00 hrs IST

Antonsen takes men’s singles title

The Dane played a great match to get the better of Kento Momota 21-16, 14-21, 21-16. It’s a first BWF World Tour Super 500 title for the 21-year-old. And his reaction--as he ran towards the crowd without acknowledging the chair umpire, flinging his shirt towards the fan--shows how much it means to him.

13:35 hrs IST

Meanwhile, men’s singles final heads for tight finish

Kento Momota and Anders Antonsen are locked in an enthralling encounter. The Dane took the first game 21-16 before the Japanese shuttler stormed back with a 21-14 win in the second. The third game is tied at 4-4. This is headed for a tight finish.

Nehwal vs Marin will follow shortly.

13:30 hrs IST

Nehwal’s road to final

Nehwal’s passage to the final has included first round 7-21, 21-16, 21-11 win over Indonesia’s Dinar Dyah Ayustine. She followed it up with a two-game 21-17, 21-15 win against Fitriani before dispatching Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-7, 21-18 in their quarter-final contest. In the semi-final, China’s He Bingjiao gave the Indian shuttler a tough match before she lost 18-21, 21-12, 21-18.

Can Nehwal get past the final and the imposing hurdle, Marin?

13:15 hrs IST

Nehwal trails in head-to-head

Nehwal and Marin have faced each other 11 times. The Spanish shuttler holds a narrow advantage, having won six time to the Indian’s five. Nehwal will be keen to restore balance with a win today.

12:45 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Indonesia Masters women’s singles final where India’s Saina Nehwal will taken on Carolina Marin in the final. This is Saina’s maiden appearance in the final of this tournament and she will look to become the first Indian women’s player to win the Indonesia Masters title.