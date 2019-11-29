e-paper
Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Sathiyan beats Gauzy in debut Table Tennis World Cup match

Sathiyan, 17th seed in the tournament, was trailing 0-2 in the match. However, the World No. 30 made a stunning comeback to upset the World No. 22.

other-sports Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chengdu, China
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios.(Getty Images)
         

India’s top-ranked paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Friday began his campaign at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup on an emphatic note as he claimed a stunning victory over Simon Gauzy of France in his first group D match.

In a match that lasted for more than an hour, Sathiyan beat Simon 4-3 to register his maiden victory over the French paddler.

Sathiyan, 17th seed in the tournament, was trailing 0-2 in the match. However, the World No. 30 made a stunning comeback to upset the World No. 22.

The 26-year-old from Chennai had finished sixth at the Asian Cup in Yokohama, Japan, in April to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

Sathiyan, who is the lone Indian participating in the tournament, will now take on Jonathan Groth of Sweden in his second Group D match of the preliminary round.

