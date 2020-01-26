e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Saurav Ghosal cruises into finals of Pittsburg Open squash

Saurav Ghosal cruises into finals of Pittsburg Open squash

Ghosal, seeded second, defeated the fifth seed Eyptian 11-6, 16-18, 11-7, 12-10 in a thrilling one hour 13 minute contest on Saturday.

other-sports Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pittsburgh
File image of Saurav Ghosal.
File image of Saurav Ghosal.(PTI)
         

India’s Saurav Ghosal made his way into the final of Pittsburgh Open squash tournament with a hard-fought win over Egypt’s Omar Mossad here.

Ghosal, seeded second, defeated the fifth seed Eyptian 11-6, 16-18, 11-7, 12-10 in a thrilling one hour 13 minute contest on Saturday.

Ghosal, who is searching for his first World tour win, will now take on top seed Egyptian Fares Dessouky in the summit clash.

Earlier, he had beaten Cesar Salazar of Mexico in the semifinal.

tags
top news
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
‘Separate Indians with Coronavirus symptom from kin’: China’s top scientist
‘Separate Indians with Coronavirus symptom from kin’: China’s top scientist
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports