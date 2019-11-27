e-paper
Schools will now conduct technical evaluation and give report card on fitness: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju visited the Kendriya Vidyalaya to take part in the Fitness Week Celebrations, an initiative taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as part of the Fit India Movement.

other-sports Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Students in action during Annual Sports day celebration of Ashiana Public school in Chandigarh.
Students in action during Annual Sports day celebration of Ashiana Public school in Chandigarh.(Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times)
         

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asked all schools to conduct technical evaluation and provide progressive fitness report cards of its students. Rijiju visited the Kendriya Vidyalaya to take part in the Fitness Week Celebrations, an initiative taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as part of the Fit India Movement.

“The report card that I have received from Kendriya Vidyalayas, on their observance of fitness activities after the Prime Minister launched the Fit India Movement, has been the most encouraging amongst all schools,” Rijiju said

“There should be a technical evaluation and a progressive report cards for fitness in schools because it is a very important part of a student’s life. We want to see our children fit. Fit children are the future of our nation,” he added.

Under the initiative, government schools will observe Fitness Week in the second, third and fourth week of November and Rijiju said private schools should also follow suit.

“Celebrating fitness week at this time of the year is a very good step. It is being organised across all Kendriya Vidyalayas and I will encourage private schools to do the same,” he said.

“Having a Fit India week in the month of November and December should be made mandatory across all schools. Fitness is a very important part of a student’s life and as we look at integrating physical activity into the curriculum, we should find ways on how to devise a marking system for it,” Rijiju added.

