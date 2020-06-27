e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Sebastian Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header

Sebastian Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header

The season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race at the same track, as part of an eight-race European leg.

other-sports Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuterss
Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.
Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.(Reuters)
         

Sebastian Vettel believes the back-to-back races in Austria at the start of the Formula One season will be decided on slim margins and his Ferrari team will need to fine-tune their racing strategy to remain competitive over two weeks.

Four-times world champion Vettel and team mate Charles Leclerc hit the track in Ferrari’s 2018 car, the SF71-H, earlier this week in a test at Mugello as the Scuderia stepped up their preparations for the 2020 campaign. The season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race at the same track, as part of an eight-race European leg.

“I have no experience heading back to the same track just a week after and having a second race, but I’ve been around for a while,” Vettel told Ferrari in an interview. “I guess the level of perfection will be even higher the second weekend, the level of errors will be even smaller.

“I think there will be a chance to look at the race in particular, review the strategy and we get another chance just seven days after, so that’s a first, and we’ll see how we tackle that challenge.”

The eight races on the initial calendar will be held without fans present and in controlled conditions due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 493,000 people globally. Vettel, who has already confirmed his departure from Ferrari at the end of the season, says racing in front of empty stands will be an unusual experience for all the drivers.

“I’ve never done it. I can’t really imagine how it will be,” the 32-year-old German said. “I think it’s good to race. It’s good to get going but if I could choose, obviously I would race with fans.”

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE | Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health ministry
LIVE | Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health ministry
Pak to reopen Kartarpur Corridor next week, India calls it ‘mirage of goodwill’
Pak to reopen Kartarpur Corridor next week, India calls it ‘mirage of goodwill’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In