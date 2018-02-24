 Seema Poonia enters final at Strandja Memorial boxing | other sports | Hindustan Times
Seema Poonia enters final at Strandja Memorial boxing

Indian boxer Seema Poonia, who got a bye into the semi-finals, defeated Bulgarian Mihaela Nikolova 5-0 to make the summit clash of Strandja Memorial along with MC Mary Kom (48 kg) among others.

other sports Updated: Feb 24, 2018 12:34 IST
Asian Championships bronze-medallist Seema Poonia (+81kg) entered the finals, while two other women boxers settled for bronze medals at the Strandja Memorial Tournament here.

In the final session late last night, Seema, who got a bye into the semifinals, defeated Bulgarian Mihaela Nikolova 5-0 to make the summit clash along with M C Mary Kom (48kg) among others.

READ | Mary Kom in final, Vikas Krishan in semis of Strandja Memorial boxing

Settling for bronze medals were world championships silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg). While Saweety lost to China’s Li Quian, Bhagyabati went down to Russia’s Mariia Urakova in a split decision.

Earlier last night, former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) and M Meena Kumari Devi (54kg) had also lost in the semifinals for a third-place finish in the event where five male boxers will be in action in the semi-finals today.

