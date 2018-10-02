Sharath, Manika and Sathiyan achieve career-best ranking

Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan achieved career-best world rankings in the latest chart released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday.

Manika, who became the first Indian woman to win a singles gold at Commonwealth Games, was rewarded for her consistent show as she moved up to World No. 55, climbing one rung up the order.

“Great feeling to climb to my best rank of 55! Congratulations to @sharathkamal1 bhaiya and @sathiyantt too for their career best ranks,” Manika tweeted.

The 23-year-old from Delhi had four medals -- two golds, a silver and a bronze -- at the Commonwealth Games and also secured a historic bronze in mixed doubles event, partnering with Sharath, at the Asian Games.

The 36-year-old Sharath, who had clinched a historic team gold at Commonwealth Games and a silver and bronze in men’s doubles and singles at the 18th Asian Games, jumped four places to grab the World No. 31 spot. He had achieved a ranking of 32 in May 2015.

“This year just keeps on getting better as I have just achieved my career best ranking of #31. Thanks to all my coaches, @QLPSports , team mates the management and the fans for the constant support,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

Sathiyan too jumped four places to reach the World No. 36 spot. He had won three medals in the Commonwealth Games and a bronze (men’s team event) in the Asian Games.

“NEW MILESTONE YET AGAIN!! Reached my career best world rank 36 in the latest ITTF rankings. Happy to be moving in the right direction towards the goal of world top 20!! Onwards & Upwards,” he tweeted.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 20:20 IST