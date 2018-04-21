Shiva Thapa, Kavinder Bisht guide Indian Tigers to victory in World Series of Boxing

Indian Tigers’ Shiva Thapa marked his return to the ring with a phenomenal 2-1 victory over Shamil Askerov of Patriot Boxing Team (PBT) in the second home leg of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) in Rohtak on Saturday.

Earlier, Kavinder Bisht won his bout as India took 2-0 lead against the Patriots.

Both the boxers spent the first round measuring each other but picked up the pace in the second round as Shiva looked to outsmart his opponent with pace and agility.

Each time Askerov left his guard down, Shiva countered with a vicious combination of jabs and and uppercuts to stun the Russian.

Shiva showed grit and determination to out punch his opponent to leaving him running for cover.

In the lung-opener of the night, Kavinder continued his winning run in the WSB as he walloped Rasul Saliev in the 52kg category with a unanimous 3-0 verdict to get the Indian Tigers off to a flying start.

Kavinder, a 2017 World Championship quarter finalist, avoided anything flashy as he maintained a water-tight defence and slipped in his hooks and jabs continuously on the counter to leave the Russian reeling in the middle.

Indian Tigers are currently third in the group and win against Patriots will keep them in the contention to qualify for the knock-out stages.