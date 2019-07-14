Today in New Delhi, India
Sourabh Verma bows out of US Open after losing in semifinal

Fullerton
File image of Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma.(PTI)

India’s campaign at the US Open badminton tournament ended after Sourabh Verma lost his men’s singles semifinal match to Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand here on Sunday.

The world no. 43 Sourabh lost 9-21 18-21 against the Thai shuttler in a contest that lasted just 39 minutes.

Sourabh struggled in the first game but gave a tough fight in the second before losing in straight games.

Other Indians in the fray — Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Ajay Jayaram and Lakshya Sen -- had bowed out of the tournament earlier.

