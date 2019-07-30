Sourabh Verma in 2nd round of Thailand Open qualifiers

other-sports

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:04 IST

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma notched up a straight game win but compatriot Ajay Jayaram made an exit in the qualification round of the Thailand Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Sourabh beat Kantawat Leelavechabutr of Thailand 21-18 21-19 but Jayaram lost to Zhou Ze Qi of China 16-21 13-21 in the opening round matches of the qualifiers.

Sourabh now meets Zhou for a place in the main draw.

The likes of P V Sindhu, in women’s singles, and B Sai Pranneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, H S Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap, in men’s singles, are in the fray in the main draw of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 13:04 IST