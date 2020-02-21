e-paper
Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal crashes out, Ajay Jayaram enters quarters

The Olympic medallist from India, seeded fifth here, lost 20-22 19-21 against her third seeded opponent in a women’s singles contest that lasted exactly 45 minutes.

File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.(AFP)
         

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game defeat against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

Busanan will play compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong in the semifinals on Saturday. However, Ajay Jayaram kept India’s flag flying by entering the men’s singles quarterfinals.

Jayaram defeated France’s Thomas Rouxel 21-14 21-15.

