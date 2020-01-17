e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for third time

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for third time

The 57-year-old crossed the line in the 12th and final stage 6min 21sec ahead of nearest challenger and reigning champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar, who had managed to cut Sainz’s lead to just 24 seconds on Tuesday but fell back after navigation blunders.

other-sports Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia
File image of Carlos Sainz.
File image of Carlos Sainz. (Reuters)
         

Veteran Spanish driver Carlos Sainz won the Dakar Rally for the third time on Friday, finishing with a comfortable winning margin in the first running of the event in Saudi Arabia.

The 57-year-old crossed the line in the 12th and final stage 6min 21sec ahead of nearest challenger and reigning champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar, who had managed to cut Sainz’s lead to just 24 seconds on Tuesday but fell back after navigation blunders.

“I feel very happy. There’s a lot of effort behind this. A lot of training, practice,” Sainz told the race’s website.

“It has been a flat out rally since the beginning. It was fantastic, a first time in Saudi Arabia, of course you can always improve but it was a fantastic effort,” he added.

Asked about defending his title next year Sainz said: “It’s too early to think about it, let me enjoy this.” Sainz, the father of F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr., seized control of the race from the third stage in his X-raid Mini.

He has now won the Dakar with three different manufacturers, having previously triumphed with Volkswagen in 2010 and Peugeot in 2018.

Stephane Peterhansel was third at 9min 58sec behind in his Mini. Both the Frenchman and Sainz won four stages in the marathon 12-day, 7,800-kilometre (4,800-mile) race.

Ricky Brabec triumphed in the motorbike section for Honda, becoming the first US rider to win the gruelling race.

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso finished 13th on his Dakar debut, nearly five hours behind the winner.

Alonso came second in one stage but his first participation in the Dakar was a bruising affair as the 38-year-old Spaniard suffered a double rollover in the 10th stage after hitting a dune at an awkward angle.

The race was marred by the death of Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves during Sunday’s seventh stage.

The decision to stage the race in Saudi Arabia this year and for at least the next four years sparked an angry reaction from critics of the kingdom’s human rights record.

tags
top news
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
‘Don’t do politics over Delhi gang rape case’: Kejriwal tells Smriti Irani
‘Don’t do politics over Delhi gang rape case’: Kejriwal tells Smriti Irani
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice, Australia five down
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice, Australia five down
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports