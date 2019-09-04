e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019

Spanish TV cameras spot marijuana while filming Vuelta bike race

Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, opened an investigation after snippets of the video -- which was aired live -- went viral on social media.

other-sports Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:10 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Team Bora rider Ireland's Sam Bennett (3R) crosses the finish line.
Team Bora rider Ireland's Sam Bennett (3R) crosses the finish line.(AFP)
         

Spanish police said Wednesday they have seized marijuana plants growing on an apartment rooftop after they were spotted by a TV helicopter filming the Vuelta, the country’s top bicycle race.

As the helicopter tracked the cyclists during the final moments of the 8th stage of the race on Saturday, the camera panned over the rooftop in Igualada in Catalonia in northeastern Spain revealing the plants spread across two plantations.

Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, opened an investigation after snippets of the video -- which was aired live -- went viral on social media and officers seized the roughly 40 marijuana plants on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the force said.

No arrests were made when the police burst in to remove the plants and officers are still looking for the owners of the plantation, she added.

The Vuelta is one of the three major European professional cycling stage races along with the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

The race continues on Wednesday with stage covering 180 kilometres (110 miles) from Saint-Palais in France to Urdax in Navarra in northern Spain.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 18:01 IST

tags
more from other sports
trending topics
PM Modi in RussiaChandrayaan 2Economic SlowdownRishi KapoorGaneshotsav 2019Virat KohliIndia vs West IndiesMumbai RainsAndroid 10Karnataka bandhShikhar DhawaniPhone 11Priyanka Chopra
top news
    latest news
      don't miss