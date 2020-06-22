e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Sports can help win battle against Covid-19 pandemic: Sindhu

Sports can help win battle against Covid-19 pandemic: Sindhu

Sindhu, a front-runner to qualify for the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics, said it is important to follow the recommendations of the World health Organisation (WHO) and spend some time for physical activity.

other-sports Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
India's Pusarla Sindhu in action.
India's Pusarla Sindhu in action. (REUTERS)
         

Asserting that sports can help win the battle against coronavirus pandemic in the absence of a vaccine, Olympic and World Championships silver medallist shuttler P V Sindhu on Monday urged everyone to make physical activity an integral part of their lives.

The virus has infected over 8.5 million people globally with more than 450,000 people losing their lives. “Sports and other physical activities are very important to maintain a strong immune system and since there are yet no vaccine or treatment, sports can help win this battle,” Sindhu said during the inauguration of ‘Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020’, a virtual exhibition and conference organised by FICCI from June 22-26.

In India, the count of infected has crossed 4.25 lakh and nearly 13,700 people have died.

ALSO READ: After Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric diagnosed with Covid-19

Sindhu, a front-runner to qualify for the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics, said it is important to follow the recommendations of the World health Organisation (WHO) and spend some time for physical activity.

“The WHO recommends adult should do at least 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week to combat threat of heart disease, diabetics, high blood pressure, cancer and depression and it is more relevant during this pandemic,” she said.

“It is the ideal time to try a new activity. I would recommend everybody to do some sort of exercise. Being a sports person, I can say just 45 mins of exercise is important for everyone.” Top Indian shuttlers, including Sindhu, have been confined to their homes for more than three months due to the lockdown, enforced to contain the spread of the disease.

While a few sports persons have resumed training in some parts of the country, Hyderabad-based shuttlers are waiting for the Talengana government to lift the lockdown in the state.

tags
top news
India has closed military gap with China along border
India has closed military gap with China along border
India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population among lowest globally: Govt
India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population among lowest globally: Govt
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
‘Stop repeatedly insulting security forces’: Nadda to Manmohan Singh
‘Stop repeatedly insulting security forces’: Nadda to Manmohan Singh
Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? David Warner gives an interesting answer
Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? David Warner gives an interesting answer
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
LIVE: BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ rapid action plan to combat Covid-19 in Mumbai
LIVE: BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ rapid action plan to combat Covid-19 in Mumbai
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In