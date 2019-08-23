Srihari Nataraj breaks record again, finishes sixth in World Junior Swimming Championships

other-sports

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:39 IST

India’s Srihari Nataraj continued his national record-breaking spree in the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest as he improved on the 50m backstroke mark for the third time in two days, eventually finishing sixth in the final on Friday.

Srihari, 18, was third fastest off the blocks with a reaction time of 0.59s behind Wyatt Davis of USA (0.55) and eventual gold medallist Jan Cejka of Czech Republic (0.58) as he clocked 25.50 seconds to finish sixth. Davis won silver with 25.23s behind Cejka (25.08) while Thomas Celccon of Italy clinched bronze clocking 25.35. Srihari, thus, cut the national record of 25.52 he had set in the semi-finals on Thursday by 0.02s.

Srihari had on Thursday twice broken the national record in 50m backstroke. He clocked 25.52s in the semis after shaving 0.2 seconds off his national record in the heats, clocking 25.63s to erase the mark of 25.83s he had set in the Senior World Championships in South Korea last month.

Bronze in archery

Madrid Indian junior compound men’s team won a bronze while Sukhbeer Singh assured himself of a second medal in the World Archery Youth Championships on Friday. Sukhbeer helped India open its medal account when he teamed up with Sangampreet Bisla and Tushar Phadtare to shoot a flawless final round and beat Colombia 234-231 for bronze.

Trailing by one point till the penultimate end, the Indian trio made a fine recovery, shooting 60/60 to defeat Colombia, who scored 56. Sukhbeer also assured himself of at least a silver when he partnered Raginee Markoo to defeat Iranian duo of Geesa Bybordy and Danial Heidarzadehdehkordi 154-151 in the semifinal of compound mixed event.

