Sushil Kumar’s World Championships trials on August 20

The trials for the 74 kg was held back as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) gave time to Sushil’s competitors to recover from injuries.

other-sports Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Sushil Kumar after losing the qualification round in the men's freestyle wrestling (74kg) at the Asian Games 2018.
Sushil Kumar after losing the qualification round in the men's freestyle wrestling (74kg) at the Asian Games 2018.(PTI)
         

The much-awaited wrestling trials in the 74kg for the World Championships, where double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar will be in action, will take place on Tuesday. The trials for the 74 kg was held back as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) gave time to Sushil’s competitors to recover from injuries. It will be now be held along with trials in non-Olympic weight categories—61kg, 70kg, 79kg, 92kg.

However, Sushil’s biggest rival Parveen Rana is still to recover from a shoulder injury and has withdrawn from the trials. Jitender Kumar, Amit Dhankar, who won silver at the Asian Championships in April in the 74kg category, will challenge Sushil. Another wrestler Vinod Kumar too is likely to participate.

READ | Sushil Kumar suffers crushing defeat on return, loses bout in just 90 seconds

Sushil, 36, made a first-round exit at the Asian Games last year. On his comeback to the mat, Sushil lost in the quarter-finals at the Medved International Tournament in Minsk, Belarus, last week.

It remains to be seen what the format of the trials would be and whether any wrestler is given a bye. “We will wait for the number of entries. If there aren’t enough competitors, it can also become a round-robin format,” Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant-secretary, said.

Deepak Punia bags gold

Deepak Punia clinched gold in the men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling at the Junior World Championships in Tallinn, Estonia. Punia beat Russia’s Alik Shebzukov 2-2 (won by scoring the last point) on Wednesday after settling for silver last year. Vicky Chahar claimed bronze in the men’s 92kg freestyle.

This was India’s first gold in world juniors since 2001 when Palwinder Singh Cheema and Ramesh Gulia emerged champions.

Punia first beat Hungarian Milan Andras Korcsog 10-1 and followed it up by beating Canadian Hunter Jeffery Lee 5-1.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 03:25 IST

