Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Tata Steel Masters: Viswanathan Anand loses to Wesley So

Anand played out a draw in the first round and did well with the black pieces only to stutter on the 22nd turn when another piece sacrifice would have sealed a draw.

other-sports Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Wijk Aan Zee
File image of India grandmaster Viswanathan Anand
File image of India grandmaster Viswanathan Anand(Getty Images)
         

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand was beaten by the USA’s Wesley So in the second round of the Tata Steel Masters chess meet here on Monday.

So bagged the win in just three moves from there on as Anand was left to lick his wounds.

Meanwhile, World champion Magnus Carlsen had to settle for a draw for the second day running as Yu Yangyi did really well with white pieces.

