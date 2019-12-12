‘They made it very, very hard...’ - Wrestling star reveals why he left WWE

other-sports

Dustin Rhodes, known by his ring moniker “Goldust” was an integral part of WWE mid-card ever since he made his pro-wrestling debut in 1990. His contract with Vince McMahon’s company came to an end in May this year, and the former four-time Hardcore Champion left the company to join his brother Cody Rhodes’ newly-formed rival company AEW. Dustin and Cody indulged in one of the best fights seen on matches in recent times at AEW All In earlier this year, after which Dustin signed a multi-year contract with AEW.

Now, in an interview to Sportskeeda (h/t WrestlingInc), Dustin revealed why he left the shores of WWE after spending nearly 30 years with the company only to wrestle in a brand new industry. Describing his fight with Cody as the “match of the decade”, he said: “With the WWE, I’d had enough. It was time for me to go. It had been such a long, storied career with the Goldust character and, you know, I really thought that I was going to retire. And then I got pulled in and my passion got reignited when I wrestled my brother, and we had the match of the last decade, probably, if not the last two decades.”

Dustin further revealed that he enjoys the relaxed scheduling with his new stint where he gets to enjoy time with his family. “It was such a story, a great match. The schedule is a lot different, so it takes some getting used to. We were on the road so much up there that you don’t have any time at home with your family and here, with AEW, I love it man! The scheduling is great. I leave Tuesday to go to the production meeting, Wednesday’s TV, come home Thursday and whatever else I want to do I’m free to do, which I did not have that freedom to do anything that I wanted to do outside of wrestling up there,” he said.

He further added: “They made it very, very difficult and that’s one of the reasons why I left.”

Dustin, who wrestled for WCW during the ‘Monday Night Wars’ back in the late 1990s, further opened up on the rivalry between NXT and AEW which is being termed as the “Wednesday Night Wars”. “You know, I don’t look at it as, ‘Okay, we need to focus on NXT.’ I look at it as we need to put out the best weekly television series that we possibly can every single week and we’ve been doing that. We have been doing that, our fan base is there and they are growing,” he said.

He further described AEW as an alternative to WWE. “We are an alternative to the WWE programming. We are something very, very special that the fans have commanded and wanted for a long time and we are giving it to them. So me, personally, I’m not looking at NXT saying, ‘Oh, my God, they done this this week, we need to do this,’ and go back and forth. I don’t like that, I’m not focused on that, I’m focused on my kids, our kids here at AEW because they are the future right now to me and our company.”