e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / ‘They try not to leave people high and dry’: Ronda Rousey on WWE’s salary structure

‘They try not to leave people high and dry’: Ronda Rousey on WWE’s salary structure

Rousey recently talked about the salary structures in both companies and explained why WWE has an edge over its MMA counterpart.

other-sports Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former WWE and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey.
Former WWE and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey.(WWE)
         

Ronda Rousey is no stranger to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) or the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The Olympic medalist was a huge name in the MMA world where she played a major role in establishing the women’s division. Later, she made a successful move to the WWE where she went on to win the RAW women’s title. Rousey recently talked about the salary structures in both companies and explained why WWE has an edge over its MMA counterpart.

“WWE’s even better, because everyone’s on salary. It’s not like you show up for a fight, you get paid, you show up for a fight, you get paid. They’re treated like employees. They are on a salary, it’s much more secure,” she told Essentially Sports in a recent interview.

Also read: WWE releases more than 18 wrestlers including Kurt Angle and Rusev

“If people get injured and they can’t perform months and months and months on end, they can actually continue to pay them and pay for their medical treatment and make sure they’re taken care of. They do their best not to leave people high and dry. As soon as they hire people, they’re on salary right away, which is very, very different from having these lumps of prize money.”

Former UFC Bantamweight Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey had a great start to her WWE career in 2018. The ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ made her debut on Royal Rumble 2018, and then teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 2018.

Also read: WWE confirms first COVID-19 case among its ranks

As she laid heavy blows to The Game, the WWE Universe roared in adoration. But soon, as often happens in WWE, the fans turned on Rousey, and after her SummerSlam match against Charlotte in 2018, Rousey was booed out of the stadium.

tags
top news
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

other sports