‘They try not to leave people high and dry’: Ronda Rousey on WWE’s salary structure

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:22 IST

Ronda Rousey is no stranger to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) or the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The Olympic medalist was a huge name in the MMA world where she played a major role in establishing the women’s division. Later, she made a successful move to the WWE where she went on to win the RAW women’s title. Rousey recently talked about the salary structures in both companies and explained why WWE has an edge over its MMA counterpart.

“WWE’s even better, because everyone’s on salary. It’s not like you show up for a fight, you get paid, you show up for a fight, you get paid. They’re treated like employees. They are on a salary, it’s much more secure,” she told Essentially Sports in a recent interview.

“If people get injured and they can’t perform months and months and months on end, they can actually continue to pay them and pay for their medical treatment and make sure they’re taken care of. They do their best not to leave people high and dry. As soon as they hire people, they’re on salary right away, which is very, very different from having these lumps of prize money.”

Former UFC Bantamweight Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey had a great start to her WWE career in 2018. The ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ made her debut on Royal Rumble 2018, and then teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 2018.

As she laid heavy blows to The Game, the WWE Universe roared in adoration. But soon, as often happens in WWE, the fans turned on Rousey, and after her SummerSlam match against Charlotte in 2018, Rousey was booed out of the stadium.