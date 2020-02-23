e-paper
Three major WWE superstars to not feature in Wrestlemania 36 - Report

It had been reported earlier that Goldberg and Rousey are doubtful for the occasion but latest reports suggest that Triple H can also miss this year’s Wrestlemania in a major blow to the company.

other-sports Updated: Feb 23, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Vince McMahon.
A file photo of Vince McMahon.(WWE)
         

Triple H, who is currently the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE. has made it a habit to have a marquee match at Wrestlemania every year. The legendary professional wrestler has featured in the last 13 editions of Wrestlemania and he is well known for his entrances which create quite a stir every year. It had been reported earlier that Goldberg and Rousey are doubtful for the occasion but latest reports suggest that Triple H can also miss this year’s event in a major blow to the company.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the 14-time world champion is not currently scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania 36 and is set to miss his first Mania in 13 years. “Another note is that as of the most recent lineup, HHH is not scheduled to wrestle on the show, nor is Bill Goldberg or Ronda Rousey.”

It looks like WWE have now turned their eyes towards another superstar to get over with the fans. Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn himself a guaranteed title match at WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre chose to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship as it looks like Vince McMahon has finally given his backing to the ‘Scottish Psychopath.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler has also lent his support towards McIntyre and thinks he could be the guy for WWE soon.

“[McIntyre] loves the business. He really does and he’s excited to be where he is right now,” Lawler continued, “I think he could be the guy. We all know that they’ve been looking for somebody since John Cena and they tried so hard with Roman Reigns. And, of course, Roman’s over big and he’s probably as good as anybody that they pushed to that extent, but I still think there’s room. He’s not John Cena. He’s not ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. He’s not a Rock yet. And they’re looking for that type of personality and I really think just in being around him and watching him - I mean, he looks fantastic - I really think he could be the guy.”

