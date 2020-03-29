e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Tokyo organisers eye July 2021 for delayed Olympics: Reports

Tokyo organisers eye July 2021 for delayed Olympics: Reports

Given the ongoing pandemic and need for preparation time, the most likely plan would be for the Games to begin on July 23, 2021, public broadcaster NHK said, citing sources within the organising panel.

other-sports Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:34 IST
AFP
AFP
Tokyo
It came after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike raised the idea on Friday of moving the event to a less hot and humid time of year.
It came after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike raised the idea on Friday of moving the event to a less hot and humid time of year.(AFP)
         

Tokyo Olympics organisers are eyeing next July as a start date for the postponed Games, Japanese media reported Sunday, following the historic decision to delay the event due to the coronavirus. Given the ongoing pandemic and need for preparation time, the most likely plan would be for the Games to begin on July 23, 2021, public broadcaster NHK said, citing sources within the organising panel.

It came after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike raised the idea on Friday of moving the event to a less hot and humid time of year.

She argued that this would make marathons and other races easier to endure, meaning they could be held in the capital instead of in northern Sapporo city, where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had decided to move them.

The Tokyo 2020 team led by Yoshiro Mori is currently discussing possible dates with the IOC, according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

On Saturday, Mori told a Japanese TV station that “some kind of conclusion” would be reached within a week.

The Olympics were scheduled to open on July 24 this year with the Paralympics on August 25, but Japan announced last week it had secured agreement from the IOC to postpone the Games -- a decision unprecedented in peacetime.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they would be held in around a year instead as a testament to humanity’s victory over the pandemic.

The decision had been seen to open options for Tokyo, with IOC chief Thomas Bach saying that “all the options are on the table” and rescheduling “is not restricted just to the summer months”.

Meanwhile, NHK said the Olympic flame would be displayed for a month at the J-Village sports complex in Fukushima, which was used as a base camp for thousands of relief workers in radiation protection suits during the 2011 nuclear disaster.

top news
Please forgive me, bear a little longer, PM Modi says on Mann Ki Baat
Please forgive me, bear a little longer, PM Modi says on Mann Ki Baat
Live: We have to win battle against Covid-19, we will win it , says PM
Live: We have to win battle against Covid-19, we will win it , says PM
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Mann ki Baat: ‘Increase social distancing not emotional gaps,’ says PM
Mann ki Baat: ‘Increase social distancing not emotional gaps,’ says PM
Second Covid-19 patient dies in Srinagar; J-K has 33 coronavirus patients
Second Covid-19 patient dies in Srinagar; J-K has 33 coronavirus patients
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
Covid-19: How it will change companies
Covid-19: How it will change companies
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports