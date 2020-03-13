e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Trump praises Tokyo Olympic preparations after suggesting delay

Trump praises Tokyo Olympic preparations after suggesting delay

Trump’s comments came the same day as actresses dressed as ancient Greek priestesses held the ceremonial flame lighting at a ruined temple in the original Olympia, Greece.

other-sports Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House.
Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House.(AP)
         

US President Donald Trump late Thursday praised Tokyo’s Olympic preparations and their “magnificent” venue just hours after he suggested delaying the Summer Games for up to a year due to the coronavirus.

Trump’s apparent change of heart came after a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Just had a great conversation with Prime Minister Abe of Japan. I told him that the just completed Olympic venue is magnificent,” Trump tweeted late Thursday.

“He has done an incredible job, one that will make him very proud. Good things will happen for Japan and their great Prime Minister. Lots of options!” Just hours earlier Trump was the first foreign leader to suggest delaying the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus, dropping a bombshell on his “good friend” Abe.

“Maybe they postpone it for a year,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, 19 weeks before the opening ceremony in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Trump’s comments came the same day as actresses dressed as ancient Greek priestesses held the ceremonial flame lighting at a ruined temple in the original Olympia, Greece.

It was all the more surprising given Trump’s repeated declarations of close friendship with Abe and his reluctance previously to give advice on the situation.

Japanese organizers have reiterated that the coronavirus pandemic will not derail the Games scheduled to run from July 24 to August 8, even if major sporting events, travel and financial markets are already seeing massive disruption worldwide.

The International Olympic Committee also says there has not been any talk of cancellation or postponement.

“With the lighting of the Olympic flame in Olympia today, the International Olympic Committee confirms its full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” the IOC said in a statement.

“We remain absolutely in line with our Japanese hosts in our commitment to delivering safe Olympic Games in July this year.” Despite those assurances, fear of the easily transmitted virus forced the torch lighting ceremony to take place without spectators in Greece’s Peloponnese region.

Trump said he admired Japan’s preparations for hosting the Olympics for the first time since 1964, although characteristically he also praised his own record as a real estate developer.

“It’s a shame,” he said.

“I used to be in the real estate business as you probably heard. They built some -- and I built beautiful buildings -- and they built some really beautiful buildings.” (AFP) APA APA

tags
top news
Farooq Abdullah, in detention for 7 months, ordered to be released by govt
Farooq Abdullah, in detention for 7 months, ordered to be released by govt
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
‘SAARC leadership should chalk out strategy to fight coronavirus’: PM Modi
‘SAARC leadership should chalk out strategy to fight coronavirus’: PM Modi
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims visible from space: Report
Mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims visible from space: Report
LIVE| ‘Will leave no stone unturned’: Modi vows to battle covid-19 pandemic
LIVE| ‘Will leave no stone unturned’: Modi vows to battle covid-19 pandemic
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports