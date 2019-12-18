e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Other Sports / Tyson Fury accepts Anthony Joshua’s sparring offer ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury accepts Anthony Joshua’s sparring offer ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Fury is set to face American Wilder on February 22 in Las Vegas after the pair battled to a draw last December, a result that saw Wilder retain his title.

other-sports Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
File photo of Tyson Fury.
File photo of Tyson Fury.(AP)
         

Tyson Fury says he is willing to take up fellow Briton Anthony Joshua’s offer of sparring to prepare for his February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Fury is set to face American Wilder on February 22 in Las Vegas after the pair battled to a draw last December, a result that saw Wilder retain his title. “I would love to have you in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating,” Fury posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I hope you mean it, as I’d love to have you in training camp with me. When I do beat Wilder I will fight you AJ, no problem.” Earlier this month, Fury split with trainer Ben Davison and teamed up with Javan ‘Sugar’ Hill. Joshua, who reclaimed the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles with his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr this month, made the offer as he said the 31-year-old would be more likely to agree to fight him at a later date.

“I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time,” Joshua told Sky Sports News. “I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so if that’s the case I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil.

“If Tyson needs me, I’ll go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder.” For the first title defence of Joshua’s second stint as world champion he is likely to face unbeaten Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO’s mandatory challenger, or Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev -- the mandatory challenger for the IBF.

top news
SC rejects Delhi gang-rape convict’s review petition against death penalty
SC rejects Delhi gang-rape convict’s review petition against death penalty
Uddhav Thackeray’s Jallianwala Bagh dart at BJP is Shiv Sena’s new normal
Uddhav Thackeray’s Jallianwala Bagh dart at BJP is Shiv Sena’s new normal
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
Interior sketches of Skoda’s ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV revealed
Interior sketches of Skoda’s ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV revealed
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Ahead of 2+2 talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station
Ahead of 2+2 talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports