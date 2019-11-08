Veteran WWE star challenges John Cena to a match at Wrestlemania 36

other-sports

John Cena and Randy Orton has been a part of some memorable matches in the history of WWE and in the last decade, the two well-known superstars were part of some extremely interesting feuds. However, it’s been a year since Cena has competed in a match in WWE and although he was rumoured to take part in the Royal Rumble match this year, he was ruled out due to an ankle injury. As of now, it is not sure whether Cena will take part in Wrestlemania 36 or not but Orton has already extended a challenge for a match at the grand event.

“I’m on a flight to London and see this striking young man asking me a question. Why yes @johncena I am up for a challenge, are you? Let’s say ohhhh I dunno, #Wrestlemania36 maybe? Or does Hollywood have you booked solid? #WM36,” Orton posted on his Instagram account on his way to England for upcoming events.

In the last few weeks, Orton teased a move to WWE’s rival company All Elite Wrestling (AEW) but the veteran confirmed this week that he had signed a five-year contract with WWE.

“The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE,” he posted on Twitter.

Cena did not compete at Wrestlemania 35 but he did make an appearance where he entertained the crowd with his old gimmick and only time will tell if we will get a Cena vs Orton match at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa Bay, Florida.