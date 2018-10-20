Running with a smile is my super drug

I am a dental surgeon working for the Delhi government for the last 20 years. I take care of all responsibilities in life -personal and professional like any other middle class working woman. Though, being mother to a 15-year-old boy is the most challenging task I face as of today.

As the number quoting my time so far on this earth goes up, I realize that life is too open ended and too confusing. I find myself wanting to be happy and yet am unable to define happiness.

There are so many questions unanswered in the head and maybe the constant pursuit to find these answers is part of how we evolve. But so many times I feel that trying to find these answers gives me so much anxiety and stress that I should just let things be. Do no harm, take no shit, smile and run (literally) is the best policy.

In the past one decade I discovered running as a life changing activity in my life. Initially, it was only with the agenda to lose some weight and look better/fitter. It then graduated to pushing my body to do things I never knew it was capable of doing. But now as I approach almost a decade of running, I realize running and exercise are the most underutilized wonder drug in the world. All the science about the benefits of exercise aside, as I run, I am my own therapist, my own super drug. I am bigger and better than all the demons inside me. I am a better person because I run, I am a better mother because I run, I am a better doctor because I run. I connect better with myself and handle my emotions better because I run.

We all know no one can feel positive all the time and we all have our down times. Running is my therapy and my time to drill into my emotions. My inner dialogues are more coherent when I run. I even cry when I run at times.

Now I know it’s because as I run, I let my emotions take over instead of suppressing them. Running releases the tension. When the dopamine hits from the running and when I am feeling positive thus, I am more tolerant of myself and my flaws. I know very clearly now that we are all the same, a little messed up in our own ways. Some of us have accepted this truth, some may still be in denial and some maybe taking life too seriously yet. But as I keep smiling and miling, I realize its only life. I am going to get on with it, with the smile intact!

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 14:52 IST