Weightlifting tops NADA charts of 2018-19, returns 41 dope positive cases

Jul 31, 2019

Weightlifting contributed a whopping 41 dope positive cases in 2018-19 to become the dirtiest major sport in the country, followed by athletics at a distant 18 as 187 sportspersons flunked dope tests during the year. In the Annual Report released by the National Anti-doping Agency on Wednesday, bodybuilding produced 60 dope positive cases but it was weightlifting which leads the chart among olympic sports.

Powerlifing contributed 13 while Kabaddi produced five dope violations.

Wrestling (6), judo (5), cycling (3), archery (2), boxing (2), shooting (2), tennis (2) , golf (2) , hockey (1) , swimming (1), and football (1) are the other major sports which had dope positive results.

A total of 357 samples were tested by the NADA from the weightlifters during the year, out of which 225 are in competition while 132 are out of competition.

The highest dope samples -- 1020 -- were though taken from the track and field athletes, out of which 656 are in competition and 364 out of competition.

The percentage of dope violation is extremely high in case of bodybuilding as the 60 positive cases came from 135 samples, out of which 61 are in competition and 74 are out of competition.

During the year 2018-19, the NADA conducted 4348 dope tests, including 466 blood tests for dope analysis. Out of these 4348 samples, 2385 were collected in competition while 1963 are out of competition.

“The samples were collected in various championships held all across India as well as during the training camps organized by Sports Authority of India centers and other sports bodies, and also out of competition,” the NADA said in the report.

In the run up to the Asian Games last year, the NADA tested 498 Indian athletes, which it claimed was the largest such exercise by the anti-doping watchdog before any international games. “Out of these, 54 Indian athletes who were training abroad in preparation for the Asian Games, were tested by NADA in various countries including Czech Republic, Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Thailand and Bhutan,” it said.

Regarding Para-Asian Games last year, it said, “Out of 442 samples collected during month of September, 72 such athletes selected to participate in Para-Asian Games were tested by NADA belonging to sports disciplines like Athletics, Judo, Badminton, Aquatics and Powerlifting.” NADA said it also collected 476 dope samples during the Khelo India Youth Games held in Pune earlier this year in all disciplines, including urine and blood samples.

