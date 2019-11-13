Will John Cena return to WWE?

other-sports

Nov 13, 2019

John Cena has achieved a plethora of accolades in the WWE. The superstar with ‘ruthless aggression’ has become one of the most popular and successful wrestlers in the history of the company. Such is his popularity that if we ask a non-professional wrestling fan on who he knows from WWE, then his name is bound to crop up. John Cena has been Vince McMahon’s go-to man for more than a decade. But that time has gradually come to an end.

The 16-time WWE world champion has taken a different career path. He has carved out a career in movies and has been missing from WWE television for months. His last appearance was at WrestleMania 35 where returned in his old gimmick of ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ and laid out Elias. But that was the end of it.

In the past couple of years, 42-year-old Cena has taken a backseat from WWE and focused on increasing his presence in Hollywood. So is Cena retired from wrestling? No. Cena has always maintained that he will never say goodbye to the WWE as it is his ‘home’. However, will Cena make a comeback to the company any time soon? The ‘Champ’ has given a definitive answer to that question.

Cena talked to Sports Illustrated about his association with FitOps (foundation helps military veterans find stability, success, and community through fitness). He has managed to raise $1 million in donations for the foundation while also donating the same amount from his pocket.

However, Cena could not help but gush about his time in WWE in the interview.

“I can vaguely relate with my own experience away from WWE,” Cena said.

“I’m so grateful to be doing some amazing things right now, but I still miss WWE and still ask myself, ‘Who am I?’ when I am not active with WWE. My identity was so closely tied to WWE for so long. So, even if it’s apples to oranges, I can understand that sense of fraternity in the military. That’s why I am so passionate about FitOps.”

Cena was then reminded of an Instagram post by Randy Orton, where the wrestler challenged him to a match at WrestleMania. So is Cena interested in resuming his rivalry with Orton? Even though he wasn’t aware of the post, Cena admitted that he misses WWE and has no plans to miss the WrestleMania next year.

“I wasn’t even aware of that,” Cena said of Orton’s challenge. “I never make the matches, I’m just grateful to be able to perform in WWE. Every day away from it, I miss it more and more and more. I’m becoming more honest with myself about how much I miss it. I’m very eager to get back into a WWE ring soon.”

“And on the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven’t missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come.”

So there you have it. Cena may not be a full-time superstar in the WWE anymore, but it is clear that his heart is still present in the squared circle. He might not be present for all the pay-per-views but Cena is in no mood to let go of his presence at the Grandest Stage of Them All.