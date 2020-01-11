‘Women’s revolution’? New report reveals huge pay gap between WWE’s male and female superstars

other-sports

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 18:27 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) saw a historical moment in 2019 - for the first time, the main event of Wrestlemania was a women’s match, a triple threat encounter between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte and Becky Lynch for both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship titles. Wrestlemania, which is WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, was inaugurated in 1986. In 35 years of the show, it was the first time that a women’s fight had closed the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H has been heavily vocal about ‘Women’s Revolution’ in the past few years, and the triple-threat match between Rousey, Lynch and Charlotte seemed like a summation point on the promised revolution.

In 2018, WWE saw its first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble, first Women’s Elimination chamber match, and the first-ever only Women’s pay-per-event. The women’s tag-team titles were also inaugurated the same year. So has the revolution truly arrived? Perhaps, not quite.

A recent report by Express has revealed that there still exists a huge pay gap between the men’s and women’s salaries.

*Here is what the male superstars earned in 2019:

Brock Lesnar: $12m

John Cena: $8.5m

Roman Reigns: $5m

Randy Orton: $4.5m

AJ Styles: $3.5m

Seth Rollins: $3m

The Miz: $2.5m

The Undertaker: $2.5m

Kevin Owens: $2m

Dolph Ziggler: $1.5m

Sheamus: $1m

Jeff Hardy: $1m

Bray Wyatt: $1m

Jinder Mahal: $900,000

Kane: $900,000

Big Show: $850,000

Samoa Joe: $800,000

Rusev: $800,000

Matt Hardy: $650,000

*Here is what the female superstars earned in 2019:

Ronda Rousey: $1.5m

Charlotte Flair: $550,000

Nikki Bella: $350,000

Alexa Bliss: $350,000

Mickie James: $300,000

Natalya: $300,000

Asuka: $250,000

Becky Lynch: $250,000

Dana Brooke: $200,000

Bayley: $200,000

Lana: $200,000

Naomi: $180,000

Carmella: $120,000

Nia Jax: $100,000

Sonya Deville: $100,000

Mandy Rose: $80,000

Ruby Riott: $80,000

Sarah Logan: $80,000

Tamina: $80,000

As seen from the report, while 13 male superstars earn $1million, Rousey remains the only female superstar to reach a similar bracket.

If Triple H and Stephanie McMahon truly wish to establish an equality between WWE male and female superstars, then perhaps, sorting out the wage gap will be a huge step in the direction.