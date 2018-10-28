World Cup ski meet called off with bad weather

Massive overnight snowfall was too much for the Solden giant slalom course and organisers decided to call off the two men’s World Cup runs on Sunday.

It would have been the first men’s event of the season after a women’s giant slalom opened the season on Saturday on the 3000m high Rettenbach glacier.

This is the second straight year the event has been cancelled due to the weather, last year because of high winds.

“It’s impossible to clear the piste because 50cm (36 inches) of snow fell overnight and forecast says it will go on all day,”organisers said.

On a course shortened by fog and a blizzard Tessa Worley produced a thundering second run to clinch Saturday’s women’s giant slalom.

Italy’s Federica Brignone who had led after the first run was second at 0.35sec overall while America’s 2018 Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin was third at 0.94sec.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 14:58 IST