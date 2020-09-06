e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for Covid-19

Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for Covid-19

Rahul Aware had won a bronze in non-Olympic 61kg weight category at the Worlds in Nur-Sultan, last year.

other-sports Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Nur-Sultan: Rahul Balasaheb Aware, of India, poses for a photo as he celebrates his victory over Tyler Lee Graff, of USA, in their bronze match of the men's 61kg category during the Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. AP/PTI Photo (AP9_22_2019_000172B)
Nur-Sultan: Rahul Balasaheb Aware, of India, poses for a photo as he celebrates his victory over Tyler Lee Graff, of USA, in their bronze match of the men's 61kg category during the Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. AP/PTI Photo (AP9_22_2019_000172B)(AP)
         

World Championship bronze medallist wrestler Rahul Aware has tested positive for coronavirus after his arrival at the Sports Authority Of India’s (SAI) Sonepat Centre for the national camp.

Aware is the fifth Indian wrestler to test positive for the dreaded virus after Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia, Navin and Krishan.

He had won a bronze in non-Olympic 61kg weight category at the Worlds in Nur-Sultan, last year.

“As per protocol Aware has now been shifted to a SAI empaneled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring,” the SAI said in a statement.

“Aware has been in quarantine since his arrival at the camp and didn’t come in contact with any other athlete or staff members since his arrival.”

Deepak Punia has been discharged from the hospital and kept in home isolation since he was asymptomatic. Vinesh has also recovered after testing negative twice but continues to remain in home isolation as precautionary measure.

tags
top news
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
Mumbai witnesses worst air quality since March
Mumbai witnesses worst air quality since March
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Delhi records over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases; tally over 1.91 lakh
Delhi records over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases; tally over 1.91 lakh
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In