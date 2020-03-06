e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / ‘Texas Rattlesnake’ Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to WWE

‘Texas Rattlesnake’ Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to WWE

During the company’s peak in the late 1990s, Stone Cold was the main star of the WWE with legendary feuds with chairman Vince McMahon and The Rock dominating the landscape.

other-sports Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Stone Cold Steve Austin.(WWE)
         

Stone Cold Steve Austin might arguably be the biggest star in WWE’s history. During the company’s peak in the late 1990s, Stone Cold was the main star of the WWE with legendary feuds with chairman Vince McMahon and The Rock dominating the landscape. He retired from professional wrestling in 2003 but has continued to make sporadic appearances for the organisation since.

However, Steve Austin has not appeared since September last year where he landed a stunner on AJ Styles. Now, the legendary superstar is set to make his return to Monday Night Raw on March 16. Stone Cold announced on Twitter that he is coming back to Raw to celebrate “3/16 Day”.

READ | ‘It’s the worst place to work’: Wrestling legend levels harsh criticism against Triple H, WWE

‘The Texas Rattlesnake has not yet indicated what he’ll be doing in his return, though presumably, Stunners will be in store, mudholes will be stomped, and Hells will be Yeah’d. Prepare accordingly and catch the special #316Day edition of Raw on USA Network at 8/7 C on March 16,’ WWE said in a statement.

 

Anticipation is always high for Stone Cold’s return to the WWE with fans expecting another nostalgic moment from him. But why is making his appearance so near to WrestleMania 36? We’ll find out on March 16.

NWO RETURNS

Steve Austin is not the only legend making his return to WWE. It has been revealed by WWE that NWO is also making an appearance on this week’s SmackDown. Alexa Bliss will host the trio in her talk show segment ‘A Moment of Bliss’.

‘Yes, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman will be guests on Alexa Bliss’ lively talk show, “A Moment of Bliss.” What will the legendary and controversial group have to say ahead of their induction into the Hall next month during WrestleMania weekend?’ WWE said while confirming NWO’s appearance.

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports