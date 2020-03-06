‘Texas Rattlesnake’ Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to WWE

other-sports

Stone Cold Steve Austin might arguably be the biggest star in WWE’s history. During the company’s peak in the late 1990s, Stone Cold was the main star of the WWE with legendary feuds with chairman Vince McMahon and The Rock dominating the landscape. He retired from professional wrestling in 2003 but has continued to make sporadic appearances for the organisation since.

However, Steve Austin has not appeared since September last year where he landed a stunner on AJ Styles. Now, the legendary superstar is set to make his return to Monday Night Raw on March 16. Stone Cold announced on Twitter that he is coming back to Raw to celebrate “3/16 Day”.

‘The Texas Rattlesnake has not yet indicated what he’ll be doing in his return, though presumably, Stunners will be in store, mudholes will be stomped, and Hells will be Yeah’d. Prepare accordingly and catch the special #316Day edition of Raw on USA Network at 8/7 C on March 16,’ WWE said in a statement.

RT @USA_Network: Oh hell yeah! On March 16, @WWE and USA celebrate Austin 3:16 Day, honoring everything @steveaustinBSR. What will happen when the WWE Hall of Famer returns to #RAW live from Pittsburgh? There's only one way to find out. pic.twitter.com/B3zuzpLSes — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020

Anticipation is always high for Stone Cold’s return to the WWE with fans expecting another nostalgic moment from him. But why is making his appearance so near to WrestleMania 36? We’ll find out on March 16.

NWO RETURNS

Steve Austin is not the only legend making his return to WWE. It has been revealed by WWE that NWO is also making an appearance on this week’s SmackDown. Alexa Bliss will host the trio in her talk show segment ‘A Moment of Bliss’.

‘Yes, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman will be guests on Alexa Bliss’ lively talk show, “A Moment of Bliss.” What will the legendary and controversial group have to say ahead of their induction into the Hall next month during WrestleMania weekend?’ WWE said while confirming NWO’s appearance.