‘It’s the worst place to work’: Legendary wrestler slams WWE, Triple H

other-sports

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:24 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has gained reputation for being a difficult company to work in. Apart from the tight scheduling and not-so-risk-free environment, the pro-wrestling company has received its fair share of criticism for poor treatment of talent at the cost of massaging ego of a few hand-picked superstars. In the yester-years, Hulk Hogan was the one who was known for backdoor politics and pushing his own agenda at the cost of ruining careers of his opponents. From mid-2002 to 2005, Triple H gained the reputation as one of the most selfish perfomers who would bury his opponents with what many regarded as “golden shovel”, a term used in pro-wrestling when a superstar uses politics to not allow new superstars to emerge by refusing to lose.This period, now known as “Triple H’s reign of terror” saw one of the worst feuds in WWE - Triple H vs Scott Steiner.

Also read: WWE WrestleMania in Tampa Bay could be in trouble

Scott Steiner made his return to WWE in 2003, and immediately gained fan following owing to his top-notch physique. He was immediately granted a top-level feud with the then World Heavyweight Champion Triple H. But a dull rivalry, followed by a fight with botched-up title match, ended the feud and Steiner left the company.

In a recent episode of “Sitting Ringside” podcast by David Penzer, Steiner slammed Triple H for using his relationship with Chairman Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie McMahon to rise up the ladder in WWE.

Here’s what Scott Steiner said (h/t Wrestling News):

“Same thing that went wrong with everybody else that went there from WCW (went wrong with me). Look at what everybody did. Triple H beat everybody. Kevin Nash went in and he did a DQ and then he got beat. Sting got treated worse, he had one match with them and he was done. That’s the thing when a guy is a mark and he wants to beat everybody and who is a legitimate p***y. Wikipedia don’t like, seriously. Look at what he’s done, nothing. Then he got into professional wrestling and that was his time to shine.”

Also read: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar finally meets the man he should fear

“Of course, it does help b*****g the boss’ daughter so he took advantage of everything that he could and he beat everyone from WCW. They treated everyone like s**t and we’re all in the same business. Wrestling is a small knit community, it’s a brotherhood. But you’re gonna treat us bad because we wrestled for somebody else? It made no sense but now it’s biting them in the a**. They would kill, f*****g kill for half the ratings that they had when we had the Monday Night Wars. Look at em, it’s biting in the a** and f**k them. They got what they deserved. I’m so mellow right now.”

Steiner further went on to criticize WWE’s Hall of Fame awards, and called it a joke: “First off, where in the f**k is the Hall Of Fame? How can you be in the Hall Of Fame if it doesn’t exist? It exists in Vince’s mind. Do I give a f**k if I rent space in Vince’s mind? F**k no, I don’t give a f**k what he thinks. So I don’t care if I’m in the Hall Of Fame because it’s a f*****g joke because it don’t exist. Why do I care if I go in the Hall Of Fame? It’s not there, go visit it! Where are you gonna go visit it at?”