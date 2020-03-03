WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar finally meets the man he should fear

other-sports

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:17 IST

Brock Lesnar is called ‘The Beast’ for good reason. He is one of the most dominant superstars in the history of professional wrestling. He has won titles wherever he has gone. In his first run in the WWE, Lesnar became the youngest world champion in the company’s history. If conquering professional wrestling wasn’t enough, Lesnar went to the UFC and became their heavyweight champion. He returned to the WWE and wreaked havoc in his second run with the organization.

Lesnar has been plowing over the competition for the past 3-4 years where he has won numerous world titles and even became the man to break Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak. Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, Ricochet, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Daniel Bryan- the list of Lesnar conquests goes on and on. Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez also tried but was admonished by Brock in Saudi Arabia.

But it now looks like Lesnar has come face to face with a credible opponent. ‘The Beast’ has met ‘The Scottish Psychopath’. Drew McIntyre earned the right to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

This week both the behemoths were on opposite ends of the ring as the WWE Universe anticipated the person to make the first move. Lesnar tried to strike first but it was McIntyre who landed the final blow.

READ | 3-time world champion ‘very close’ to WWE return

Lesnar has been the definition of a beast with a brain. He has overwhelming physical attributes but Lesnar knows how to win matches, competitions, and titles by using his mind. However, this time he met his match. As Lesnar went to attack, McIntyre was ready and willing as he landed a ‘Claymore’ kick right on the face of ‘The Beast’.

One wasn’t enough as has been the case of Lesnar and McIntyre was smart enough to know that. He landed another Claymore on Lesnar. The crowd was electric and they chanted for another kick. And McIntyre was happy to oblige. McIntyre reigned supreme and came out of this segment looking like a big star.

The crowd was chanting ‘You deserved it’ and ‘Na Na Na, Goodbye’ towards Lesnar and it seems Brock can kiss the WWE Championship ‘goodbye’ before WrestleMania 36 if McIntyre continues his star-making run.