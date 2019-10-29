WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Complete match card, date and other details

other-sports

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:40 IST

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is all set to host their latest edition of Crown Jewel as the show will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. The company singed a 10-year partnership with the Saudi Arabia government last year and as part of the understanding, they will take hosting a star-studded show in the capital.

The WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will be quite different from the earlier editions as it will feature heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and former UFC star Cain Velasquez along with other familiar professional wrestlers.

While Fury will take on the ‘monster among men’ Brawn Strowman, Velasquez will take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. In the other major match of the night, Seth Rollins will put his WWE Universal Championship belt on the line as he will take on ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a falls count anywhere match.

Here’s the complete match card for WWE Crown Jewel 2019 (subject to change) -

Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez (WWE Championship match)

Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere Match that can’t be stopped for any reason) for the WWE Universal Championship

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair (5-on-5 Tag Team Match)

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

The largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in history to determine World Cup winner and crown the Best Tag Team in the World

20-Man Battle Royal (Winner Faces AJ Styles for the United States Championship)

