WWE Elimination Chamber: Shayna Baszler announces her arrival, Undertaker Returns

other-sports

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 18:41 IST

The biggest story from the WWE Elimination Chamber was the dominance shown by Shayna Baszler. She entered in the fourth position and in quick time Baszler was the only wrestler left in the competition. She first eliminated Sarah Logan, then it was Ruby Riott and the first part of the rampage ended with Natalya. All with the Karifuda Clutch. Liv Morgan came in and tried to put up a fight but it was all in vain. Baszler locked her in a Karifuda Clutch while sitting on the top rope taunting Asuka.

Only one challenger was left and it was Asuka. The fans were expecting a competitive contest between the two but WWE had different plans. After some brief exchanges, the once-mighty Asuka also met the same fate as the other wrestlers.

Baszler is going to WrestleMania 36 where she will face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s title. The former NXT champion has looked extremely dominant since her debut on Raw and it looks like Lynch has a tough fight on her hands at Grandest Stage of Them All.

Undertaker Returns

The Undertaker returned to land a chokeslam on AJ Styles when Aleister Black was been cornered by The OC. It led to a devastating Black Mass from Black to pick up the win. The bigger story, however, was that The Undertaker vs AJ Styles match is on.

Match of the night:- SmackDown Tag Team Championship

All the teams involved in the other Elimination Chamber match put on a show for the fans. The match was an exhibition of professional wrestling. If you make non-fan watch this spot-fest, then I am sure he would be glued to the screens at the end. This was this good. The highlight of the match was a Shooting Star Press by Lince Dorado while hanging on top of the Chamber.

Other Results

The Viking Raiders beat Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder (Kickoff show)

Daniel Bryan beat Drew Gulak

United States Championship: Andrade (c) def. Humberto Carrillo

SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Elimination Chamber): The Miz & John Morrison (c) beat The Usos, The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) beat Seth Rollins & Murphy

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura beat Braun Strowman (c) to win the title