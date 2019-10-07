WWE Hall of Famer rips apart Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell fight, here’s why

other-sports

The main event of WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 pay-per-view had a controversial finish as Seth Rollins was disqualified for hitting The Fiend with sledgehammer inside the cage. As per the rules of a HIAC match, an opponent is allowed to use any object inside the cage as a weapon. The fans were miffed when the official called off the match as soon as Rollins’ swung the sledgehammer on The Fiend, questioning WWE’s decision to end the match in this fashion.

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac aka Sean Waltman, who was live on WWE’s Youtube channel during the match, slammed the way the main event finished. “All right, you may not ask me back for another one of these, but how the hell do you get DQ’d in a freaking Hell in a Cell match?” he said.

The WWE Universe was also unimpressed with the finishing and chanted the name of the rival brand AEW as the show went off the air. It seems the WWE were not keen on giving the title to Fiend, but at the same time, wanted to showcase The Fiend as an indestructable force. But the decision to allow Rollins to hit his opponent with nine curbstomps and bring in multiple weapons into the midst left fans bewildered. Even the crowd was unimpressed with the red lights during the main event.

Rollins’ next title defence might not come in the month of December as Rollins is booked to lead Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel and WWE does not organise title matches at Survivor Series – the pay-per-view event that takes place next month.

Other results –

Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks to retain Raw women’s championship

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan defeated Eric Rowan and Luke Harper

Randy Orton defeat Ali

The Kabuki Warriors defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become tag-team champions

The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows)

Chad Gable defeated King Corbin

Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley to win Smackdown women’s championship

