WWE Hall of Famer wants to face The Undertaker in Wrestlemania 36

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 16:00 IST

When Sting finally joined WWE in 2014, almost everyone expected him to finally take on The Undertaker in a match that has been hyped on the internet for quite some time now. However, that was not the case as he faced Triple H at Wrestlemania 31 and then, he was involved in a feud with Seth Rollins. The match was still on the cards but Sting’s journey was sadly cut short in 2015 when he suffered a neck injury during the match against Rollins.

Since then, Sting has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and he has made a couple of TV appearances but none of them in the capacity of a wrestler. Although the chances look quite slim, the legend was quick to say that he wants to face The Undertaker in WWE and that is a match that he hoped will happen when he was active.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting was asked about the one that he has yet to accomplish in his career. “If there was a Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call. I could get in condition and I could pull it off,” he replied. However, he added quickly that it seem unlikely that the match will happen.“I think my career is done. I still think about the ‘Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

When it comes to WWE, another Hall of Famer can make his return to the ring very soon.Rumours of Edge coming out of retirement have been circulating since he made an appearance at the SummerSlam Kickoff show back in August and gave his signature move ‘spear’ to Elias. It was not his first return to a WWE televised program since 2011. But it was the first time he indulged in in-ring action since 2011, which prompted a section of fans to speculate if the wrestler has been medically cleared to compete.

Now, the recent rumours suggest that Edge has signed a new WWE contract and could be making an appearance at Royal Rumble 2020 in January. Said Johnson of PWInsider, in a report, said: “I was told that Edge has been training hard and he’s in great shape and the feeling in WWE is that he will be back relatively soon and the prevailing rumor is that he will wrestle at WrestleMania and possibly sooner as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.” He further said “we’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside.”