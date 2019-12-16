WWE have unearthed the next big thing in pro wrestling

other-sports

WWE has given us many memorable moments and have made superstars out of wrestlers (literally). Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, and John Cena are just some of the wrestlers that made their name inside the squared circle. WWE has been touted as the land of opportunities (mainly by themselves) and it is a place where young, talented and hard-working wrestlers dream of working. They start their career as professional wrestlers and soon became superstars for the company.

WWE is always in search for the next breakout star who could become the future of the organisation. For years, Roman Reigns carried that burden. WWE has always pushed Brock Lesnar and then they tried their hand with Seth Rollins.

Sadly, Daniel Bryan can never be counted as the face of WWE even though he has been a multi-time world champion. And now it looks like they have unearthed another wrestler who could be a future superstar. And we are not talking about a WWE superstar (basically everyone is) but a real superstar.

What does Vince McMahon look in a wrestler, let’s look at some points: -

1.Good wrestler

2.Unique character

3.Captures the imagination of the audience

4.Tough

5.Promo skills

Aleister Black ( WWE )

Aleister Black has shown that he is adept at every aspect of professional wrestling. Black is a great wrestler with an intriguing character who enthralls the WWE Universe whenever he enters the arena. Black showed at WWE TLC that he is extremely tough after wrestling a whole match with blood streaming down his nose.

There are question marks over his promo skills as it is the only aspect that hasn’t been tested much. But he has that brooding and menacing voice that makes everyone notice every single word he says.

It has been reported that McMahon cooled down on Cedric Alexander, EC3 and maybe Humberto Carrillo after they failed to get over. But that hasn’t been a problem for Black as the crowd is always majorly involved in his career. Be it his entrance or his kicks, the WWE Universe is always behind him.

The audience in Target Center, Minneapolis stood up and applauded the efforts of Black and Buddy Murphy at WWE TLC, such was the brutal match they put in.

Triple H had handled Black perfectly in NXT where he was always a major part of their storylines. Even when he wasn’t wrestling for the NXT Championship, Black was involved in a top match at any Takeover special. His matches against Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream are still fondly remembered by wrestling fans. He made an underwhelming debut on the main roster when he formed a team with Ricochet. But still, they were the highlights of the show whenever they stepped inside the ring.

Since going single, Black hasn’t been consistently used by WWE which has somewhat hampered his progress. However, in all his matches one thing has been consistent- he is always the focus inside the ring. WWE knows what they have in hand and they are playing their cards right by not letting his momentum wear off. So if he continues to excel inside the ring and gets a major push, WWE could soon Fade to Black.