Another big push is coming for Roman Reigns, odds on favourite to win Royal Rumble and headline WWE WrestleMania 36

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:46 IST

For years, a prevalent topic to discuss and criticize among WWE fans was the monstrous push given to Roman Reigns. After getting the backing of Vince McMahon, Roman became the face of WWE. Such was the dominance of Roman that he went on to headline four consecutive WrestleMania’s. His success in the main-event is 50-50 but there was no argument that Roman was the biggest superstar in the WWE.

There were names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, The Undertaker, Goldberg still plying their trade in the WWE but Roman was always ‘The Big Dog’. However, the fans refused to buy into his top-dog status in WWE and continued to jeer him. His WrestleMania headliners against Lesnar, Undertaker and Triple H have been roundly criticized as one of the worst in recent memory.

Roman finally became the Universal Champion but had to relinquish the title after his leukemia resurfaced. It was initially thought that Roman could be out for several months or maybe years before returning to the squared circle. But to the surprise of many, Roman returned to the WWE before WrestleMania 35 and even had a match with Drew McIntyre.

Since coming back, Roman hasn’t been the top dog in WWE but has gradually become a fan-favourite. He is currently feuding with Baron Corbin and even lost to him at TLC. The WWE Universe has been surprised by the booking of Roman since he came back as he has lost matches to Erick Rowan and Corbin (albeit outside interference).

But don’t worry; Top Dog Roman is going to make a comeback soon. At least that’s what the odds are saying. Nicer Odds has placed Roman as the early favourite to win Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania 36.

The odds have Roman winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match in Houston, Texas, with stars like Kevin Owens, CM Punk, Cain Velasquez behind him.

These are the odds:-

Roman Reigns 7/2

Kevin Owens 4/1

CM Punk

Cain Velasquez 6/1

Daniel Bryan 17/2

Bray Wyatt 10/1

The Undertaker 10/1

John Cena 10/1

Finn Balor 15/1

The Rock 15/1

The last name in the list is an interesting one as it has been reported that The Rock is also a favourite to headline WrestleMania 36 against Roman. So a brother vs brother storyline might be coming to the WWE soon.

Royal Rumble has often been touted a showcase for rising talent to get a chance to display their ability on a big stage. But in recent years, it has been only Shinsuke Nakamura who has emerged victorious among the big names. The last few winners of Royal Rumble include the names of Roman, Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins. They were superstars who were already big names in the WWE and did not need a marquee victory like the Royal Rumble to get to the top.

Among the newer talent, Drew McIntyre (20/1) or Aleister Black (also 20/1) are the favourites to win the 2020 Royal Rumble. It is no surprise that WWE would want a marquee wrestler like Roman to win the Rumble but it could also turn the fans against him (AGAIN).

Royal Rumble in the past has seen only established wrestlers getting the win (if we leave Nakamura and del Rio out) but WWE has been known to throw a curveball at the audience time and time again. So will they go ahead with Roman or will they give a push to someone like McIntyre or Black, it remains to be seen.