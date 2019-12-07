‘Don’t care what they do’: Jon Moxley says he has nothing to prove to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

other-sports

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:50 IST

Jon Moxley, former known in the WWE by in his in-ring moniker Dean Ambrose, has become one of the most popular pro wrestling star all across the world. Moxley stunned the wrestling world when he refused to sign a new contract with WWE citing “creative differences”, and then made his way to the newly-formed rival brand AEW in June. Six months since then, Moxley has been in some of the most gruelling fights inside the ring with hardcore stars Kenny Omega and Joey Janela.

But as he continues to rise the ladder at AEW, questions still surround him regarding WWE wherever he goes. Last week, in an appearance on State of Combat podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com), Moxley was questioned whether he has a point to prove to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In his reply, Moxley said: “No, especially now since it’s been six months later. I’m not motivated about showing WWE anything. I showed them when I had my great run there. I don’t have anything to prove to them. I don’t care what they do now.”

He added: “Good luck to them or whatever, but I don’t have any of that chip on my shoulders about me showing Vince McMahon, I honestly don’t have that. I feel like that would be negative anyway.”

He further said: “My energy is about creating new, positive things and putting out good, creative angles and enjoying myself, and enjoying the fact that I don’t have to have a real job and to live my dream of being a pro wrestler, which is all I ever wanted to do.”

Jon Moxley, meanwhile, defeated Joey Janela in last week’s episode of AEW. He was later given a surprise visit by AEW ‘Le Champion’ Chris Jericho, who indulged in a stare down with Moxley.