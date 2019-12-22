Has Edge signed a new WWE contract?

other-sports

There was a time when Edge was regarded as one of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE industry. But just when he was the peak of his career, The ‘Rated-R Superstar’ had to call it quits due to a spine injury. The former 11-time World Champion announced his retirement at the age of 37, in an emotional segment of Raw, just a day after he defeated Alberto Del Rio to retain his World Heavyweight Championship title at Wrestlemania 27 in 2011. But now, it seems, that Edge might be on the verge of making a return to the industry.

Rumours of Edge have been circulating since he made an appearence at the SummerSlam Kickoff show back in August and gave his signature move ‘spear’ to Elias. It was not his first return to a WWE televised program since 2011. But it was the first time he indulged in in-ring action since 2011, which prompted a section of fans to speculate if the wrestler has been medically cleared to compete.

Now, the recent rumours suggest that Edge has signed a new WWE contract and could be making an appearance at Royal Rumble 2020 in January. Said Johnson of PWInsider, in a report, said: “I was told that Edge has been training hard and he’s in great shape and the feeling in WWE is that he will be back relatively soon and the prevailing rumor is that he will wrestle at WrestleMania and possibly sooner as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.”

Earlier this year, Edge also posted a new jacked-up photo of himself on Instagram. Another report from Fight Oracle in September, had reported that Edge has been cleared for an in-ring return, and he was spotted in Pittsburgh, reportedly to meet with WWE doctors.

Edge’s return would certainly help the WWE in improving their seriously falling ratings, as he still enjoys a fair share of popularity among the fans. He could be another headliner for the company on the road to Wrestlemania, along with John Cena and CM Punk, who are also rumoured to be a part of Royal Rumble next year.