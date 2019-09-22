WWE host asks Brad Pitt if he would enter the ring, his reply will leave you in splits

other-sports

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:08 IST

There have been many celebrities taking part in a storyline in WWE. Such has been this stage that superstars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, Shaquille O’Neal have made their appearances in the WWE. Even US President Donald Trump was involved in a major WrestleMania segment in 2007 called ‘The Battle of Billionaires’. However, it would be a massive coup if WWE manage to get Hollywood mega star Brad Pitt on its show.

Recently, Pitt was promoting his film Ad Astra and WWE’s Cathy Kelley got an opportunity to interview him. Cathy did not miss the chance to ask Brad Pitt if he would be interested in stepping inside the WWE ring.

Cathy talked about Pitt’s Ad Astra co-star Liv Tyler and how she gets her children to WWE Events. Then Cathy asked the actor if he would like to attend a WWE sho, to which she got a favourable response

Then, Kelley asked Pitt if he would like to be involved in a WWE storyline as a manager or as a performer. This was Brad Pitt’s response to that query:-

“Oh, you’re talking about actually getting in a fight? Really? Hell no! (laughs) Yeah, no! I’ll be a participant? No. I’ll spectate. Can you imagine? What a disaster! Oh My God! (laughs),” Pitt revealed.

It looks like WWE got a thumbs down from Pitt regarding his involvement in the squared circle. However as he have learnt from the past, you should never say never. Maybe Brad Pitt might pop up Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown in the future to promote one of his films.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 13:07 IST