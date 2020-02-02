‘He did so in less than 30 minutes,’ John Cena picks WWE’s best in-ring performer of all time

other-sports

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:12 IST

WWE has seen some of the greatest in-ring performers in its illustrious history. Some of the biggest names in professional wrestling have stepped inside the WWE ring. Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle- all made their names in the WWE and have been involved in some of the greatest matches in the history of sport.

However, there is another wrestler whose legacy we cannot forget about and that is John Cena. The ‘Champ’ is a 16-time WWE titleholder and has etched a long-standing legacy in professional wrestling. Even though he is a polarizing figure, Cena has always been a top superstar in the WWE. Cena has been a part of many iconic moments and matches in the WWE.

Cena has firmly established himself in the Hollywood industry and has been missing from action for almost a year now. So who does Cena think is the best in-ring performer in the history of the WWE? There were a lot of choices but Cena chose a surprising name. Cena thinks Brock Lesnar is the best in-ring performer he has seen.

“I thought the event was extra special. It was great to be able to watch it as a fan and not endure any fear of missing out and just enjoy the event,” Cena told Sports Illustrated about the Rumble.

“And I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I’ve seen and I know it’s an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he’s the best in-ring performer of all time.

“He did so in less than 30 minutes, and I certainly don’t have the skill set to do that, and it was awesome to be able to see a masterclass man put on a clinic on what to do and how to do it and I was really impressed with the Rumble.”

Then Cena was asked if he really meant Lesnar was the best-ever and he reiterated his point.

“I really do think so,” said Cena. I genuinely think he has a good understanding of who he is.

“I think he’s the best at when he needs to be dominant, he’s the best in situations of jeopardy. He makes people better. He still has a mystique about him that will draw eyeballs to watch him and when he does he never disappoints.

“He believes so much in his presence, and he has such a definable presence you can’t ignore him and he never wastes anyone’s time and everything he does is special and everything he does meaningful and it’s not all selfish.

“He’s one of the most giving performers in the WWE and that is the mark of a true craftsman and a true professional. It was awesome to watch. My jaw dropped when I watched the Rumble.”

Lesnar eliminated 13 superstars in the Royal Rumble before being eliminated by the eventual winner Drew McIntyre.