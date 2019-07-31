WWE SmackDown Live results and recap: Who attacked the Big Dog?

other-sports

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:11 IST

SmackDown Live is slowly getting back to where it was before WrestleMania 35 when the Kofi Kingston saga was in full swing. The quality of the show has decreased since the biggest wrestling show of the year but in the past few weeks WWE has increased the overall programming of the show. To end Smackdown Live this week, Roman Reigns was involved in a cliffhanger ending after a champion vs champion match.

Rather than a long and tedious promo kicking off SmackDown Live, WWE had Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon get straight to the point. Drew McIntyre came out and announced that he has a match with Owens before taking a ‘cheap shot’ at him. The match was a back and forth event with two commercial breaks slotted in it. Owens and McIntyre put their all on the line. It was Owens who eventually came out on top with a Stunner as he builds momentum for his match against Shane at SummerSlam.

One of the strangest booking decisions was Ember Moon taking a loss in a match before her clash with the SmackDown Live’s Women’s champion. Moon was teaming up with Bayley and taking on Alexa Bliss and Nicky Cross. But Moon was the one to a take the pin as Alexa hit a Twisted Bliss for the victory. The night wasn’t finished for Moon as Bayley hit a Bayley-to-Belly to her after the match. Moon had a bad night for sure.

Trish Stratus was a guest on the ‘King’s Court’ with Jerry Lawler. WWE quickly got down to business as he asked the WWE Hall of Famer if she considered competing in one last match. Charlotte came out when Stratus admitted that she wasn’t interested. But the Queen was able to coax Stratus into a match at SummerSlam with some grating remarks. Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus, sounds impressive.

Finn Balor was on top in his match with Dolph Ziggler. He had just hit a Slingblade and was going for his killshot (Coup de Grace). But lights went out and the Fiend made his entry into the ring. The distraction proved to be detrimental for Balor as Ziggler was able to pick up a victory with a Superkick. Bray Wyatt is certainly playing his mind games well against The Extraordinary Man.

Ali had just lost a match to Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackville. But this time, Ali showed he had learned his lesson as he picked up a win against Nakamura. A Kinshasa was countered into a small package by Ali to pick up a win and virtually confirm their match for SummerSlam.

Aleister Black again wanted someone to pick a fight with him. This time Sami Zayn was the person to stand up to Black as he challenged him to a match at SummerSlam.

In the night’s main event, US champion AJ Styles faced WWE champion Kofi Kingston with their teammates on the sidelines. It was AJ Styles who controlled the majority of the match while The O.C fought with the New Day outside. Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm but Kingston countered it by hitting a Trouble with Paradise. 1, 2, 3 and Kingston picked up another victory.

Kayla Braxton was supposed to interview Roman Reigns and ask him who he wanted to face at SummerSlam. But Roman wasn’t able to give an answer as the stage mysteriously fell on him before he could reach Kayla.

Reigns was a little taken aback by the incident as he walked away from the arena without making the announcement.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 19:03 IST